How Crowdspring is helping small businesses create a unique brand identity

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Crowdspring founder and CEO Ross Kimbarovsky about why building a brand identity is imperative for a small business, how Crowdspring is able to help small businesses create their brand, why Crowdspring is disrupting the design industry, the most important thing to look for when creating a logo, when the time might be right to change your logo, how much of your budget should be used to create a brand identity, the importance of creating excitement about your logo and why Crowdspring continues to do business in Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.