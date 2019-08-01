× Hoge and Jahns: Worried about the Bears’ offense or excited about the defense?

Adam Jahns is back in Bourbonnais and got to watch his first practice of camp on Thursday. He and Adam Hoge talk about whether or not fans should be worried about the Bears’ offense or just really excited about the defense. The guys mention some players who are standing out and also bring you some audio from special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!