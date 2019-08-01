× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #29

Tonight on Extension 720: In 2018, Alaina Hampton came forward to call out sexual harassment in Mike Madigan’s organization. How has life changed for the democratic consultant since? Also, the new film “Official Secrets” is based on the real-life story of British whistleblower Katharine Gun. Gun put her career on the line to expose an NSA memo leading up to the Iraq War. Gun joins me.

Also, another mass shooting in California has many wanting lawmakers to change gun laws. In Illinois, we passed new regulations but will it stand in the courts? I welcome the executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association in studio. And on Monday, Chicago celebrates the music of Donny Hathaway at Millennium Park. Mario Smith tells us more. That’s all tonight on Extension 720.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.