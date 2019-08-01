× Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Author of The China Study, in Conversation with Elysabeth Alfano

Dr. T. Collin Campbell joined Awesome Vegan’s podcast host Elysabeth Alfano remotely from the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois. The Center puts on the annual Veggie Fest every August which attracts over 40,000 and is one of the largest in the country.

Dr. Campbell visited the center to give a talk to over 1500 people who were interested in learning more about a plant-based diet. His book, The China Study, documents his ground breaking research that is a main factor in today’s growing plant-based health movement. In The China Study, Dr. Campbell studied 65 counties in China comparing the health outcomes of those who ate primarily whole food plant-based diets and those who ate animal-based products. From the research, he determined that food, specifically animal-based foods, and not genetics, is the source of a multitude of diseases. Campbell cites casein, the protein in dairy, as being one of the worst culprits of all.

Dr. Campbell lays down nutritional nuggets in this podcast that everyone should hear. We know you will find this interview truly eye-opening and informative.

