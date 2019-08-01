Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Chuck Todd: “He’s [President Trump] the president of the people who agree with him”

Posted 11:54 AM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, August 1, 2019

Moderator Chuck Todd introduces U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Republican Corey Stewart at the start of a Virginia senatorial debate, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Capital One headquarters, in McLean, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Chuck Todd joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the Democratic debates which happened last night.  He shares his opinions on the upcoming election and where the tide will fall after the candidates start dropping out.

