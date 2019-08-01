× Chicago Celebrates the music of the great Donny Hathaway

Poet, radio host and educator (and one of our favorite guests) Mario Smith joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the “Love Love Love – Chicago Celebrates the Music of Donny Hathaway” event taking place on Monday, August 5th at Millennium Park. Mario talks about where the idea to celebrate Donny Hathaway comes from, why he wanted to honor Donny Hathaway, the importance of honoring the legacy of such an underappreciated artist, how Donny Hathaway’s music was the embodiment of the Chicago sound, the influence of Donny Hathaway on soul music and if Hathaway’s legacy is clouded by his mental illness.

