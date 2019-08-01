× Cameron Crowe Dives Into The Wildly Beautiful Mind of Music Legend David Crosby

WGN Radio’s Mike Heidemann speaks to Cameron Crowe about the journey he took as he dove into the wildly introspective mind of David Crosby. “David Crosby: Remember My Name” directed by A.J. Eaton the film centers around the highs and lows of the legendary musician. The interview highlights the life of Cameron Crowe and his love for music since becoming one of the youngest Rolling Stones journalists of all time. “Write like you’re talking to your best friend”…some of the sound advice Cameron Crowe shares about music journalism.

Host – Michael Heidemann