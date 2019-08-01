× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.1.19: It’s time for LOLLA!

Bill and Wendy are ringing in the first day of Lollapalooza with a GAME! Many of the shows here on WGN Radio have already created an Lolla-inspired game to play with listeners, but we kind of forgot to come up with one on our own. So, Bill and Wendy play their edition of “The Lollapalooza Game for Next Year”. WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek shared his takeaways after Wednesday’s night debate. And, Dean Richards joins us live from Lollapalooza. He gives us the low down on what we can expect from this year’s festival and he reviews “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Mike Wallace Is Here”.

