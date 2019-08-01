× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.1.19: The bonus hour is back in full effect

Boy, we’ve got a great bonus hour for you fine folks. Today on the show, Wendy explains her love for Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”. They also talked about the backlash the film has received from Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee. The gang also discussed where the 2020 candidates stand on student debt and college affordability.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.