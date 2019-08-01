× Alaina Hampton, who publicly accused a former aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan of harassment : “It’s difficult to take on powerful organizations and that is why a lot of people aren’t willing to do it”

Alaina Hampton, who accused a former aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan of sexual harassment last year, joins Justin on Extension 720 after new revelations about how under-the-table payments were made to the aide after he was fired. Alaina talks about if she was surprised when she read the new story, the retaliation culture that permeates politics, if she knew what the repercussions would be once she came forward, how her life has changed since she made the accusations, if she believes the state has made any progress when it comes to sexual harassment cases, the lack of support she received from other women in Springfield, how rampant the harassment problem is in state government, if she received a fair shake from the media and if she plans to remain working in politics.

