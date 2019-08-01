× A Guide To Lollapalooza with Dean Richards

WHO’S GOING TO LOLLA? Bill and Wendy speak with uncle Dean Richards. Dean gives us the ins and outs of this year’s festival, the top acts to see, the best days to go, the tightened security measures there, and more. He also reviews “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Mike Wallace Is Here”.

