× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/31/19: Saving Yourself From The Capitol One Breach, Esports Growth & Printing The U.S. Census

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the interest rates potentially going up for the first time in a decade, to the evolution of Esports within that time frame as well.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance & Markets Expert, touched on the latest data breach from Capital One and how to protect personal credit data during the slow day on Wall Street.

Segment 2: (At 14:06) Jed Strong, GM of the Esports Group at Intersport, recapped the biggest Fortnite video game tournament to date and explained the big business that is getting on board.

Segment 3: (At 21:16) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained the importance of the Chicago company printing out every page of the U.S. Census later this week.