Wintrust Business Lunch 7/31/19: Saving Yourself From The Capitol One Breach, Esports Growth & Printing The U.S. Census

Posted 1:16 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, July 31, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 7/31/19

Fans watch the competition between the Philadelphia Fusion and the London Spitfire during the Overwatch League Grand Finals (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Steve Bertrand hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the interest rates potentially going up for the first time in a decade, to the evolution of Esports within that time frame as well.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance & Markets Expert, touched on the latest data breach from Capital One and how to protect personal credit data during the slow day on Wall Street.

Segment 2: (At 14:06) Jed Strong, GM of the Esports Group at Intersport, recapped the biggest Fortnite video game tournament to date and explained the big business that is getting on board.

Segment 3: (At 21:16Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained the importance of the Chicago company printing out every page of the U.S. Census later this week.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.