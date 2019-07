Steve Cochran welcomes CaSera Heining (Producer of the Cornerstore Podcast, Steve Dale’s Pet World, and The Sunday Spin) into the studio to learn more about her career as a DJ. Also known as DJ Ca$h Era, she talks about her work as a self-employed DJ; her time spent with the Northwestern Wildcats; and her “Cash Mobile” (Photo Gallery below).

To contact or book DJ Ca$h Era, visit her website at www.djcashera.com