× TRUE CRIME | Episode 03 | 07/29/19

On this episode of TRUE CRIME with Kathryn Lake and Kelly Richmond Pope, Bill Kresse rides shot-gun the whole show. To kick off the show, convicted white-collar cyber criminal who was once on the U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted List, Brett Johnson, calls in and give us some insight on the Capital One Data breach. After that, Kelly talks with Richard Brady about red-collar crime and dive into what red-collar crime entails. Then on the latter half of the show convicted felon, Nathan Muller, calls in and talks about his story which includes him stealing 8.5 million dollars from ING. To close out the show Kelly and Bill share some of their favorite “Dupes”.