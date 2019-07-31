The Opening Bell 7/31/19: Parents Giving Up Custody of Kids For College Financial Aid
The college admissions scandal story just got a bit longer with a legal loophole that parents in Lake County are taking advantage of. Steve Grzanich and Duaa Eldeib (Reporter at ProPublica) discussed the legal loophole of parents legally giving up custody of their children so they can qualify for financial aid and scholarships. Andrea Petersen (Health Reporter at The Wall Street Journal and Author of On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety) then explained the prevalent role of anxiety in today’s society, but why men are experiencing it and handling it differently.