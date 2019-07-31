× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.30.19: Amazon shopping, and Lollapalooza fashion and food

Pete McMurray is in for John Williams today. Pete begins by discussing products sold on Amazon that most young people wouldn’t recognize because of modern technology. Next, Lollapalooza stylist Sal Yvat joins Pete to discuss how to accomplish fashion trends in an inexpensive way within the city, and at Lollapalooza. Also, Lollapalooza “Chow Town” vendors Xurro and XoMarshmallow discuss how they prepare and distribute their desserts efficiently at festivals like one of Chicago’s biggest.