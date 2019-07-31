× The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association and its members are raising awareness to combat human trafficking

No Room For Trafficking, a campaign led by the American Hotel and Lodging Association, spotlights the hospitality industry’s united efforts to reaffirm their firm commitment to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Steve Cochran welcomes Michael Jacobson, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO, into the studios as he explains the training that hotel employees go through and more about what the industry is doing to combat and raise awareness of the problem. Michael also shares tips on how passerby’s can detect and report any case of human trafficking they believe they are witnessing.