The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/31/19): When a tomato garden dies, how Ald. Austin's family tree thrives, and more…

The Chicago Way, Ep. 203: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos to talk about Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin’s family tree and the almost $700k in tax-payer supported salaries that she and her various family members receive. Then, Pat Brady of Next Generation Strategies talks about the matchup of Jeanne Ives & Evelyn Sanguinetti for the GOP nomination in Illinois’ 6th district. Plus, Kasso laments place in his life where a tomato garden once grew.

