Technical Difficulties Knock WGN Radio Off The Air

Shortly after the Steve Cochran Show ended yesterday morning, the studios went completely off air. Around 11:30am, during the Bill and Wendy Show, silence rang out for almost an hour. Bennett Wakenight (who produces the Opening Bell as well as the Wintrust Business Lunch) joined Steve in studio to give some details as he was on the scene the entire time. It’s not exactly clear what happened, but engineering worked hard to fill the silence and get equipment up and running like normal.