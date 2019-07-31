× Tamar Manasseh of Women Against Senseless Killings: “I have to do something to protect my community”

On Friday, 26-year-old Chantell Grant and 35-year-old Andrea Stoudemire were fatally shot at in the Gresham neighborhood. The shooting occurred at 75th Street and Stewart Avenue, a corner where the group, Women Against Senseless Killings or MASK, has been gathering for years in an effort to stop gun violence in the city. Grant and Stoudemire both volunteered with MASK, and they were both mothers. Tamar Manasseh is the founder and president of MASK. She joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about how the organization is seeking justice for the two women that were killed, what they are doing for the families, her new business “Peace for Pizza”, and more.

Peace of Pizza, 1801 W. 95th St., will open on July 31st. The grand opening for the restaurant will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To support #StandAgainstFear organized by Tamar Manasseh, click here.

