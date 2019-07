× Svengoolie talks Flashback Horror Weekend, 40 Years On Air and Stories from the Set

The legendary Rich Koz, better known as Svengoolie, drops by the Nick Digilio Show to talk about his upcoming appearance at the Flashback Horror Weekend in Rosemont, celebrating 40 years on-air and the infamous 3D broadcast of “Revenge of the Creature”.

