× Susan Schmidt on Fed cutting interest rates for the first time since 2008: “This was a big decision, it’s different from where we have been.”

Susan Schmidt, Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008, and what effect it will have on the markets.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3665604/3665604_2019-07-31-233804.64kmono.mp3

