Susan Schmidt on Fed cutting interest rates for the first time since 2008: “This was a big decision, it’s different from where we have been.”

Posted 7:06 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, July 31, 2019

A television monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines the rate decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Federal Reserve is cutting its key interest rate for the first time in a decade to try to counter threats ranging from uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade wars to chronically low inflation and a dim global outlook. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Susan Schmidt, Head of US Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008, and what effect it will have on the markets.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.