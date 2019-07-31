× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.31.19: Butterfinger changed their recipe!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show:

Michael Jacobson, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO, explains No Room For Trafficking and what the hospitality industry is doing to combat human trafficking. Our MVPP is Susan Mahan, mom of our good friend Owen Mahan. Tribune’s Rick Pearson joins the show for a mid-week political check-in. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including Lisa Marie Presley’s tell all book and the beginnings of the A$AP Rocky Trial. CaSera, aka DJ Ca$h Era, talks about her career as a DJ. Then, Sarah Kittel, Head of Corporate Communications at Ferrara Candy Company, talks about the new Butterfinger recipe.