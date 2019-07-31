× Paul Lisnek on Night 1 of the Second 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate: “Last night was a battle between the progressives and then pretty much everyone else being moderate voices”

CNN hosted the first of two nights of presidential primary debate in Detroit. Bill and Wendy welcome Paul Lisnek, Political Analyst for WGN TV, on to the show. Paul weighs in on the first night of the CNN Democratic Presidential debates for 2020.

