MVPP: Owen and Susan Mahan continue to defy the odds

We do a check-in with our friend Owen Mahan and wish him a belated Happy 12th Birthday! Today’s MVPP is Owen’s mom, Susan Mahan. Owen was burned in a scalding bathtub full of water at the age of 2 and Susan Mahan adopted him soon after. Throughout the years, Susan has constantly stood with Owen for every surgery and continues to help keep his spirits high. A foster mother of 6, Susan contributes her drive to keep going to her kids and seeing their smiles every morning.