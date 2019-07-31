Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

More On Entertainment: Lisa Marie Presley’s tell all book, the A$AP Rocky Trial begins, and more

Posted 12:59 PM, July 31, 2019

A screenshot from a trailer for King Creole featuring Elvis Presley. (youtube)

On this installment of More On Entertainment Dean Richards shares the latest news including: Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, is writing a tell-all book about her father and ex husband; A$AP Rocky’s Trial has begun and other rappers are coming to his defense in the midst of it all, one artist is even going as far as boycotting a certain candy; Cardi B was forced to cancel one of her concerts due to security concerns; and much more.

