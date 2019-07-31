× Lollapalooza weekend, MLB trades and Humboldt Park Gator beer

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include The Fed cutting the interest rates, a new report saying the Chicago Police are not following policy when it comes to using body cameras, Lollapalooza starting tomorrow, the Woodstock 50th anniversary concert being canceled, Revolution Brewing making a Humboldt Park Alligator beer, the Cubs making some moves at the MLB trade deadline, the White Sox losing to the Mets in front of Justin who shares (rants?) his thoughts about the game including errant children and missing “Thunderstruck.”