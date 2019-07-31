× Kathy Hart and Ana Belaval 7.31.19: August activities, ordering pizza, preventing Lyme Disease

Kathy Hart and Ana Belaval fill in for John Williams. They kick off the show by talking end of Summer. That includes celebratory pool time with the kids before they head back to school, last-minute vacation and more. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares tips on how best to order your pizza, whether it’s deep dish or thin crust. And Kathy and Ana talk about the time someone ruined a nationally recognized reality TV show moment. Plus, Dr. Jill Crista explains how to extract a tick and to prevent Lyme Disease. Finally, Ana describes how she’s gearing up for Lollapalooza 2019.