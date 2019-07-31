New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, center, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: Mets 5 – White Sox 2 – 7/30/19
Chicago White Sox vs. New York Mets – July 30, 2019