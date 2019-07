× Dr. Jill Crista explains how to avoid Lyme Disease because it’s still Summer!

Dr. Jill Crista joins Ana Belaval and Kathy Hart to explain how to detect ticks and dangers of a tick bite. Kathy shares how she knows ADHD symptoms can be misconceived for Lyme Disease. Plus, Dr. Crista shares how mold develops and how its effects are comparable to Lyme Disease. Check out Dr. Jill Crista’s book, Break the Mold.