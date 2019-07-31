× Dane Neal and Jeff Mauro on Comedy & Chicago Gourmet

Bill and Wendy welcome WGN Radio’s Dane Neal and Jeff Mauro, owner of Pork and Mindy’s and host of “The Kitchen” on Food Network, on to the show. Jeff talks about his new cookbook deal, how he got his start in cooking and comedy, how to make the ultimate patty melt, Chicago Gourmet, and his upcoming fundraiser, Jef Comedy Jam.

