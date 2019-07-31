× Comedy, Law & The Single Life

Comedian, lawyer, podcaster and living singles expert, Paul Farahvar, joins me to discuss his unique career and how he’s achieved the balance of a happy lifestyle while pursuing his passion! We also discuss Paul’s choice of living the single life versus societies “traditional” expectation. Paul hosts and produces the comedy shows, “Drink, Date, Laugh” and “Everyone’s A Lawyer”. Also, check out his “Singles Only” podcast anywhere podcasts are available and all show information at www.paulfcomedy.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.