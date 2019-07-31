Butterfinger revamped their look and recipe….it seems to be working

Image courtesy of Abbye Lakin

After years of declining sales, Butterfinger relaunched earlier this year with a new look and recipe. Chicago-born Ferrara Candy and it’s parent company, Italy’s Ferrero Group, purchased Nestle’s U.S. confectionery business last year and began working to introduce new packaging, formulas, and more. Sarah Kittel, Head of Corporate Communications at Ferrara Candy Company, talks about the challenges they faced with the revamp, the success they’ve seen thus far, and what other candies will see a revamp in the future.

