Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.31.19: Finally on the air

Bill and Wendy explain what knocked WGN Radio off the airwaves during yesterday’s broadcast. Then, Paul Lisnek, Political Analyst for WGN TV, weighs in on the first night of the CNN Democratic Presidential debates for 2020. Tamar Manasseh, Founder of MASK (Mothers Against Senseless Killings), talks about how her organization continues to stand against the violence in her community. WGN Radio’s Dane Neal and Jeff Mauro, Host of Sandwich King & The Kitchen on Food Network talk about Chicago Gourmet. And, Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium, explains why astronomers had no idea that Asteroid 2019 OK, measuring 57 to 130 meters wide (187 to 427 feet) was headed our way, how NASA monitors asteroids, and more.

