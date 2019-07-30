× The Top Five@5 (07/30/19): President Trump says the people in Baltimore are “living in hell,” an 11-year-old kid goes one-on-one with Elizabeth Warren, Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” is a ripoff, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 30th, 2019:

President Trump faced questions from reporters on his comments about Baltimore, which he claimed that people are glad that he’s bringing up how bad the city is. An 11 year-old kid from Ohio goes viral after doing a one-on-one interview with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. A Los Angeles jury ruled that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” is a ripoff of a 2008 rap song, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3665298/3665298_2019-07-31-004338.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!