The Top Five@5 (07/30/19): President Trump says the people in Baltimore are “living in hell,” an 11-year-old kid goes one-on-one with Elizabeth Warren, Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” is a ripoff, and more…

Posted 7:12 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09PM, July 30, 2019

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 30th, 2019:

President Trump faced questions from reporters on his comments about Baltimore, which he claimed that people are glad that he’s bringing up how bad the city is. An 11 year-old kid from Ohio goes viral after doing a one-on-one interview with presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. A Los Angeles jury ruled that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” is a ripoff of a 2008 rap song, and more!

