× The Opening Bell 7/30/19: The Wireless Market Will Likely Get A New Competitor

The wireless market in the U.S. is seeing a big shake up soon as the Sprint/T-Mobile merger moves along and Dish Network moves in. Brent Skorup (Sr. Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center) explained to Steve Grzanich how the peer-to-peer merger changes business competition, and if consumers will feel it in their monthly bill. Greg Polman (Sr. Vice President of Public Policy at The Chicago Lighthouse) then recapped a visit from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to work on making Chicago the most accessible city in the U.S. and with The Chicago Lighthouse event coming up on September 14th at Navy Pier.