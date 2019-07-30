× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.30.19: Your delivery driver could be taste testing your food

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, we look at a survey showing that more than 25% of delivery drivers may taste test your food before it gets to your doorstep. We speak with Molly Marin who is Cochran’s Kid of The Week. Our MVPP is Elk Grove Mayor Craig Johnson for his efforts to combat the opioid crisis in his town. Peggy Kusinski joins the show and talks about her new podcast with her son. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including Katy Perry’s copyright infringement case and the new Billboard Chart Record set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Then, Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, stops by the studio to discuss Plantiful and The Kefir Cookbook.