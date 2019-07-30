× Speakeasy Customs & Mutts of the Midway…Cool Cars, Great Cause!

Speakeasy Customs and Classics Gregory Alonzo joins Dane “On The Road” to share their Charity Car show coming up supporting Mutts of the Midway. Hear as Greg shares his family’s support for dogs and pet rescue and the event partnering to support adoptions and foster homes for dogs of all breeds and ages. Listen as Ash Archer joins and shares the work and progress so far and excitement for the event that will brings cars, music, pin up girls contest, food and more to the shop in Bedford Park.

For more information and how to attend and support, check out Speakeasy’s Facebook page by clicking here!