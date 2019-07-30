Plantiful – a brand new plant-based probiotic drink

Steve Cochran welcomes Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods, into the studios to share their new plant-based probiotic drink called Plantiful. Her father founded the Lifeway Foods company and passed away unexpectedly in 2002.  Julie took over the company and became the youngest CEO of a publicly traded firm at age 27; along with her brother as CFO, they transformed the company into a multinational firm.

Julie also discusses her cookbook, “The Kefir Cookbook” and the stories of her adventures and the recipes they’ve inspired that are contained within it. 

 

