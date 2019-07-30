× Peter Mortensen at The Pfister on History, Hospitality and the HEART of Milwaukee!

Chief Concierge Peter Mortensen of the iconic Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Peter takes us on a trip through time for the Pfister Hotel and the amazing people who have stayed there. From Presidents, to Packers to Kings (Elvis) everyone in between this legendary landmark has been the “beating heart” of Milwaukee for well over 100 years. Listen as Peter talks about the architecture and advancements that the hotel represented when built and the luxury and experiences it delivers to visitors today!