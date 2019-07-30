× Peggy Kusinski reminds us all to not be so hard on ourselves and the work we do

Former Chicago NBC affiliate, Peggy Kusinski speaks with Steve Cochran about her move to stop working in media. After losing her sister to breast cancer in April 2014, Peggy had a very tough time dealing with grief and continuing her hectic work schedule. Only a few weeks after her sister passed, Peggy was covering a Blackhawks game and her interview with Patrick Kane didn’t go as well as she had hoped. The internet and social media took over as various outlets and trolls began to criticize her for her performance, which ultimately led to her deciding to step away from the work and retreat into private life.