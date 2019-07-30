No Coast Cinema | Rebecca Fons and Jack C. Newell invite you to Destroy Your Art

Posted 3:45 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, July 30, 2019

Destroy Your Art (courtesy Lisa Trifone)

This week on No Coast Cinema:

Tom chats with the co-founders of “Destroy Your Art”, a one of a kind event where five up and coming filmmakers are invited to create an original, one of a kind film that will only be shown once before being utterly destroyed, never to be seen again. They discuss the creative thrust behind the event and why “Destroy Your Art” is creating an inclusive space for artists to push the limits of their work.

The third installment of Destroy Your Art will take place at  Inside Town (1954 S Troy St.) on August 10, 2019 at 7PM.

For tickets and more information, visit destroyyourart.com

