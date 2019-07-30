MVPP: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson created a program to confront the opioid crisis in his town

Posted 11:10 AM, July 30, 2019, by

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson announced last summer that his town was starting a far-reaching program to confront the opioid crisis that had claimed the lives of 26 people in a four-year span. The plan contained some familiar elements, such as having the Police Department serve as a conduit for people seeking treatment, but others were a bit unusual, such as putting the overdose-reversing medication naloxone in public places and having the village pay for treatment for the uninsured. A year into the effort and village leaders say it has been a success, with ushering 19 people into treatment and changing local opinion about people suffering from substance use disorders. For his innovative and non-conventional ways to help his community, Craig is our Steve Cochran Show MVPP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.