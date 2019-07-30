× MVPP: Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson created a program to confront the opioid crisis in his town

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson announced last summer that his town was starting a far-reaching program to confront the opioid crisis that had claimed the lives of 26 people in a four-year span. The plan contained some familiar elements, such as having the Police Department serve as a conduit for people seeking treatment, but others were a bit unusual, such as putting the overdose-reversing medication naloxone in public places and having the village pay for treatment for the uninsured. A year into the effort and village leaders say it has been a success, with ushering 19 people into treatment and changing local opinion about people suffering from substance use disorders. For his innovative and non-conventional ways to help his community, Craig is our Steve Cochran Show MVPP.