Dean Richards joins the Steve Cochran Show to take on the hottest entertainment topics including: Katy Perry charged with copyright infringement for her hit song “Dark Horse”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have broken the Billboard Chart Record as Old Town Road has stayed at #1 for 17 weeks, and the Hamilton Exhibition is closing early and will be sold.