Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced yesterday the city is striving to become one of the most accessible cities in the U.S. for the bling, visually impaired, and Veteran communities. Greg Polman (Sr. Vice President of Public Policy at The Chicago Lighthouse) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss the importance of this initiative to better the city and their upcoming event on September 14th at Navy Pier.