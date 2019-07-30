× The Obama Presidential Center will have an adverse effect on Jackson Park, Rahm Emanuel as political commentator and tickle therapy slowing the aging process

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a study saying that the planned Obama Presidential Center will have an adverse effect on Jackson Park, Rahm Emanuel settling into his role as a political commentator, Illinois parents giving up custody of their kids to get financial aid, the Bears continuing practice in Bourbonnais, the Cubs getting set for a first place showdown with St. Louis, the Sox starting a series at the Rate against the Mets and Justin not being able to unload former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta in his fantasy baseball league.