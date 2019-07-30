Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto is On The Road to Chicago!

Posted 12:45 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, July 30, 2019

Joe Gatto

Joe Gatto, star of the huge hit show Impractical Jokers joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear Joe share thoughts on his longtime friends and co stars and the ways the show has become a favorite for fans of all ages. Joe talks about time in Chicago and excitement of coming Aug 10th for the Cranjis Spectacular tour in Tinley Park.  Listen as Joe fills us in in his love for dogs and support for pet rescue and adoption!

For more information about the shows, tour, tickets and all things Joe, Murr, Sal and Q check out www.trutv.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.