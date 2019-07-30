× Impractical Jokers Joe Gatto is On The Road to Chicago!

Joe Gatto, star of the huge hit show Impractical Jokers joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear Joe share thoughts on his longtime friends and co stars and the ways the show has become a favorite for fans of all ages. Joe talks about time in Chicago and excitement of coming Aug 10th for the Cranjis Spectacular tour in Tinley Park. Listen as Joe fills us in in his love for dogs and support for pet rescue and adoption!

For more information about the shows, tour, tickets and all things Joe, Murr, Sal and Q check out www.trutv.com.