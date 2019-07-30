× Doug Boles on Brickyard Bringing Music, Racing and RoadTrip Family Fun!

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles joins Dane “On The Road” to talk 2019 Brickyard 400. Hear as Doug shares the music of Florida Georgia line and many other artists as part of the iconic Nascar race weekend at Indy. Hear about the 2nd BC39 dirt track race and the support for its namesake and great cause. Listen as Doug shares all the races and reasons to get the whole family to Indy in September for for information on schedules, tickets, racing, music and more go to www.ims.com.