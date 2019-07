× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Molly M.

Molly Marin is our amazing kid of the week! Molly just earned her Silver Service Award from the Girl Scouts for collecting and donating over 3,000 books to various charities in the Northwest Suburbs. While her sister was in the hospital, Molly realized there was a shortage of kids books and began to raise funds to purchase coloring books, crayons, markers and construction paper.