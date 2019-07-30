× Chicago Songwriter and Gladys Knight Protege ‘Avehre’ Makes His “Way Up” as an R&B Singer

Brandon “Avehre’ Avery is showing us that when opportunities knock, you must be prepared to open. He recently made a pit-stop at the WGN Skyline Studios while promoting the ‘Way Up Tour‘.

He explained that for years he had been a songwriter and never imagined being in the spotlight singing. That was until Gladys Knight was in search for a back-up singer.

“Don’t ever sleep on yourself” -Avehre

He prepared himself to audition, got the job and earned his title as being Gladys Knight Protege. How many artists can say that a legend has taken them under their wings?

That has been for 5 years now and since then he has written and produced music for other artists such as Lloyd and currently working with Wanya Morris of Boyz to Men. He’s also on the soundtrack for a Netflix original film “Never Heard’. The title of that track is ‘Bulletproof’.

He’s definitely an inspiration for other aspiring artists.

Check his interview out here: